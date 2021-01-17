Social media currently is seeing a lot of buzz with regards to messaging applications. With WhatsApp introducing a new privacy policy, people are switching to Signal and Telegram. But Indian-made app Hike has unfortunately shutdown. Hike Messenger has shut and the app has also been removed from the Play Store. For those who have been using the popular messaging app, which made chatting more fun with its wide collection of stickers, want to have it back. A lot of Hike users are bidding an emotional goodbye to their favourite chat app on Twitter, some wanting the makers to relaunch the application. #SignalApp Funny Memes and Jokes Rule Online As Internet Erupts With Hilarious Reactions on WhatsApp Privacy Policy and Likely Shift to Signal and Telegram!

Hike Messenger CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal had confirmed that the service will be unavailable since this month and from January 15, the application has shut down, even taken off the Play Store. The sticker chat application was not as successful as the company had hoped, which is what forced this shutdown. At a time when people are looking for alternatives to WhatsApp, with its new privacy update, Hike could have worked better. But the company is now shifting its focus to new apps like Vibe and Rush by Hike. Meanwhile, the loyal users of the sticker chat application are tweeting to revive the service. Some users have joked on Natasha, the auto bot replying account Natasha who they will miss more.

Check Reactions to Hike App Shut Down:

Miss You Natasha

Lol

Indian messaging app Hike is officially shuting down from today Single londe to Natasha: pic.twitter.com/U01bxYemuN — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) January 15, 2021

The First One to Introduce Stickers

Actually the first one to introduce stickers and individual whatsapp chat wallpapers and many more.. The best one HIKE 💥 Will miss u 😑#info__guru #hikemessenger #hikeapp #hikeshutdown #hikeindia pic.twitter.com/t5PG937gnm — Info__guru (@Infoguru9) January 16, 2021

Sad News

Sad news for Indian ,the most fabulous app of India get shut down because of less user which is much better than what's app,i m talking about the Indian messaging app i.e. hike#comebackhike#boycottwhatsapp #hikemessenger #IndiaUseIndianAppHike — Shweta Gupta (@ShwetaG16354646) January 16, 2021

Missing Hike Messenger

Loved the App

I loved using #hikeapp It had great UI, features and lovely stickers. Knowing that it has officially closed its service feels very sad 😔#hikeappuser #officiallyclosed — Sneha Managavi (@ManagaviSneha) January 17, 2021

Relaunch Hike

@hikeapp Why hike whyyyyyyy😢 😭😭😭 Really we have very very emotional attachments towards hike messenger Heart nudges, securing the chats, I literally started crying when I read this message send by team hike, tamil stickers, animated stickers Please relaunch hike app 😭 pic.twitter.com/KqnMLvapqQ — Lokesh🖤 (@Lokesh_Nu) January 15, 2021

Goodbye Hike

So a lot of loyal users are already missing using the app, or chatting to Natasha, the bot. Had you ever used the messaging application? It was extremely popular for its sticker collection and looks like people are going to miss it the most.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).