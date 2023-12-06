New Delhi, December 6: The much-awaited Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G has finally been unveiled in Italy on Monday, December 4. This latest offering from Honor is the successor to the Honor Magic 5 Lite, which was launched earlier this year in February. With significant advancements over its previous edition, the Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G promises to chart the course for cutting-edge mobile experiences. The phone is set to go on sale on 27 December, with the price yet to be announced.

According to the report of PCQUEST, the highly anticipated Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G has finally made its grand debut in Italy, captivating tech enthusiasts and mobile users alike. This cutting-edge device is the successor to the popular Honor Magic 5 Lite and is poised to redefine the mobile experience landscape. Available in three stunning colour variants – Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Orange – the Honor Magic 6 Lite is as aesthetically pleasing as it is powerful.

With a singular configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, the Honor Magic 6 Lite promises a seamless and efficient user experience. While the pricing details are still under wraps, eager customers can mark their calendars as the phone is scheduled to hit the market on 27th December.

The specifications of the Honor Magic 6 Lite are nothing short of impressive. Its 6.78-inch AMOLED display boasts a resolution of 1,200 x 2,652 pixels, ensuring crystal-clear visuals that will immerse users in their favourite content. The phone's refresh rate of 120Hz guarantees silky-smooth scrolling and responsiveness, elevating the overall user experience. Despite bright outdoor conditions, the Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G's 1200 nit maximum brightness and PWM dimming rate of 1920Hz deliver stunning visuals.

The Honor Magic 6 Lite supports twin nano SIM cards and runs on MagicOS 7.2, which is based on the highly anticipated Android 13. This ensures a seamless and intuitive user interface, with a range of innovative features and optimisations to enhance productivity and enjoyment.

Under the hood, the Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G is powered by an impressive processor, GPU, RAM, and internal storage configuration, ensuring fast and efficient performance for all your multitasking needs. Additionally, it boasts a 5-star SGS certification for added peace of mind, providing users with enhanced durability and protection.

To further elevate the user experience, the Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G is equipped with 360-degree protection and anti-bounce display technology. This ensures that accidental drops or bumps don't compromise the phone's functionality or display quality, offering users added durability and peace of mind.

