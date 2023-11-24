Wuhan, November 24: HONOR launched its new HONOR 100 series in China on November 23, 2023. The newly launched smartphones in the 100 series include HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro. Both devices are launched with the latest specifications, camera upgrades, and powerful processors. The device features a 120Hz display, a massive battery with fast-charging support, and other specifications and features.

HONOR said they have included cutting-edge technology in its HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro smartphones. The new devices from the Chinese smartphone brand include visual appeal with a new aesthetic, advanced camera technology with Sony's sensors, and powerful performance with its Snapdragon processors. The devices are launched in Moon White, Butterfly Blue, Midnight Black, and Monet Purple colour options. Check other specifications of the new HONOR smartphones. Black Friday Sale 2023: Check Out Best Amazon Deals Available on Electronic Items, Smartphones, Gaming Laptops, Tablets and More.

HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro Specifications and Features:

The new HONOR 100 series smartphones have a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 60W wireless charging support. The devices have the latest Sony IMX906 sensor for the rear camera sporting a 50MP Sony IMX816 sensor for a 50MP front camera, with OIS and EIS support. The devices also have a 12MP ultra-wide-angel micro-lens and 32MP telephoto lens. According to Honor's official post, the device has a quad-curved display with a maximum of 2,600nits peak brightness and 3,840PMW dimming. The device

According to various reports, the HONOR 100 has a 6.7-inch OLED display, while the HONOR 100 Pro offers a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. According to the Digit report, the HONOR 100 base variant is launched with the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and the HONOR 100 Pro features Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The HONOR 100 offers 16GB RAM and 512 models, and the HONOR 100 Pro is available at a maximum of 1TB of storage. The device was introduced in China with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. iPhone 16 Series by Apple May Not Offer Touch ID Fingerprint Authentication Tech: Report.

HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro Price and Expected Launch Date in India:

HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro were launched in China at different prices according to their storage and RAM options. HONOR 100 with (12GB + 256GB is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,125), 16GB + 256GB at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 32,621), and 16GB + 512GB at CNY 2,999 (about 34,952). HONOR 100 Pro with 12GB + 256GB – CNY 3,399 (rouhgly Rs 40,370), 16GB + 256GB at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,111). 16GB + 512GB) – CNY 3,999 (rouhgly Rs 46,607), and 16GB + 1TB variant at CNY 4,399 (rouhgly Rs 51,269). HONOR will likely introduce its 100 series in India, but the company has not officially announced it.

