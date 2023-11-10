Mumbai, November 10: Honor launched its Honor 90, marking its return to the Indian market in September 2023. Now the company is expected to introduce its new smartphone lineup in India called "Honor X8B" and "Honor X9B". These new Honor smartphones will likely to launch soon in India as the company has already launched its Honor X9B on its global site. The Honor X8B is yet to be listed on the global website and to be announced by the company.

The new smartphone from Honor will launch with a higher capacity battery, a good camera and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Honor X8B is expected follow in the footsteps of the Honor X9B in terms of design, camera and other performance. According to the reports, the Honor X8B was spotted on the IMDA Certification website in Singapore and may soon arrive in India. According to reports, the X9B is listed on the BIS Certification website. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Here's List of Flagship Smartphones Available Under Rs 1 Lakh.

Honor X9B Features and Specifications:

Honor X9B is launched on a global website and lists powerful specifications for mid-range smartphone. The device offers a 6.78-inch large AMOLED display with 1200x2652 resolution, a massive 5,800mAh battery, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and Adreno A710 GPU. As per the Honor's global website, the Honor X9B may launch its two variants offering two RAM and internal storage options: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The device may launch in the same four colour options, Sunrise Orange, Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Titanium Silver, as featured on the global website. The device has a 108MP primary camera with a 5MP ultra-wide and depth camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front camera.

Honor X8B Expected Features and Specifications:

Honor X8B will likely have identical features and designs to the Honor X9B; however, the device may also follow the procedure of its predecessor, Honor X8 5G. Honor X8B may launch with the same 6.5-inch display that the X8 5G has or may have a larger display upgrade. On the official website, the Honor X8 is listed with a 5,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The device may include a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The device will likely launch in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour options. Galaxy AI: Samsung To Introduce Its Comprehensive Mobile AI Experience Early Next Year, Teases ‘AI Live Translate Call’ Feature That Will Allow Real-Time Call Translation.

Honor X8B and Honor X9B Expected Price and Launch Dates in India:

The new Honor X8B may launch in India with a price ranging from Rs 15,000 to 20,000. Both the devices are rumoured to launch in December or early January. The X9B is expected to launch between Rs 20,000 to 30,000 in India. According to reports, Honor may also launch its Honor TWS Earbuds in India alongside these smartphones.

