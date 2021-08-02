Consumers pay paramount importance to cellphone CPU performance. Cellphones with excellent performance can not only provide consumers with smooth video-watching and cheerful game-playing delights, but also bring remarkable experience.

Several recently launched devices, such as Hisense Color Ink Reading Cellphone, Education Tablet E22 and Eye-Protection Tablet Q5, all are equipped with UNISOC T610 platform.

How is the performance of this platform? Here are some of its configurations: T610 adopts a 12nm process which consists of two 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs and six 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 CPUs. The 614.4MHz Mali G52 is used in the GPU.

The specific configurations of UNISOC T610 are as follows:

In terms of its configurations, this is a mid-end cellphone processor. How about its performance? A horizontal comparison is made with its rival, Snapdragon 665. The evaluation data of AnTuTu V8.0.5 are listed as follows:

As shown in the above charts, UNISOC T610 has a much higher overall score than Snapdragon 665. The high overall score means that the overall configurations of UNISOC T610 is relatively fantastic. For consumers, the intuitive feeling is that the cold start speed of the application is faster and the experience is better. Application cold start refers to the whole process from the click of an APP icon to the appearance of a software interface that can be operated on without the process being suspended in the background.

Because of the mechanism of Android system, each time when an APP is launched, a period of the static page served as a transition is inevitable, and users cannot operate at this time, so the length of cold start time is significant for user experience. Although cellphone manufacturers are constantly optimizing the cold start time of their APPs, it is the performance, CPU, built-in storage, and read-write speed of the cellphone that determine the cold start time of an APP.

Compare a UNISOC T610 cellphone to a Snapdragon 665 cellphone. After testing the cold start time of 14 common APPs, it turns out that the UNISOC T610 cellphone has 11 APPs that are ahead in cold start speed, of which 4 take a significant lead.

The excellent performance of UNISOC T610 will provide 4G mobile terminal-end manufacturers with more options. Despite a flurry of new 5G models from major handset manufacturers in recent years, 4G cellphones still dominate the market. According to the data of GSMA, 4G was the world's dominant mobile technology in 2019, supporting more than half (52%) of the world's connections. And 4G will continue to grow in the coming years, accounting for 56% of connections by 2025.

This is also the major reason why chip manufacturers in the 4G platform are unrelenting and competitive. UNISOC launched the UNISOC series with strong cores one after another, such as UNISOC T610, UNISOC T618, UNISOC T710 and two 5G chips, UNISOC T7510 and UNISOC T7520. In different stages, they have achieved more diverse technological breakthroughs and transcendence than similar competitive products step by step, which inject permanent power into long-term development in the future.