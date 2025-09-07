Beijing, September 7: Huawei is reportedly working on a mid-range windscreen foldable smartphone for the Chinese market. It will likely offer the smartphone and tablet experience to users under the mid-range segment. Huawei was the first company to launch its triple-screen smartphone, and now, with the new affordable device, the company may target those who were hesitant to buy foldable smartphones due to their high costs.

According to a report by Gizmonchina, Huawei's next mid-range foldable phone could be based on the Pura X model. It said that Huawei Pura X was launched in China in March 2025 with a price tag of CNY 7,499 (around INR 92,000). Huawei Pura X is a clamshell-style flip foldable phone that comes with a Kirin 9020 processor. It offered a 6.3-inch 120Hz main OLED screen and a 3.5-inch cover display. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of iPhone 17 Series Launching on September 9.

Huawei Pura X-Based Mid-Range Foldable Smartphone Coming Soon in China

The report mentioned that Digital Chat Station, a known leak for China-related smartphone and related product launches, said that Huawei was working on a follow-up device of Pura X, which could cost around USD 840 (around INR 74,000). This model would be introduced with lowered specifications and reduced performance in the Chinese smartphone market.

According to the report, some of the key details of the Huawei Pura X smartphone will be kept the same. It may launch with a 6.3-inch windscreen display with a 16:10 format. Recently, Huawei launched its second Mate XTs triple-screen smartphone in China with a price tag of USD 2,500 (around INR 2.20 lakh).

Huawei's upcoming mid-range Pura X smartphone could allow the company to attract more buyers who do not wish to spend too much money on foldables but still want the technology. Besides, Huawei has Samsung and Apple as rivals, and this device's entry could strengthen its position in China. OPPO F31 Series 5G Launch Confirmed on September 15, 2025, Likely To Include OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G; Check Expected Specifications,

Samsung is expected to launch its first tri-fold smartphone around 2026. By that time, Apple is also rumoured to introduce its first-ever foldable device called iPhone Fold, Foldable iPhone or iPhone 18 Fold by some reports.

