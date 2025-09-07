Mumbai, September 7: Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event will be held on September 9, 2025, virtually across the globe. The highly anticipated Apple launch event will introduce the next generation of iPhone 17 series, including four models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The devices will be powered by the latest Apple chips and offer improved camera quality, battery life and overall performance.

Apple has maintained secrecy around the design and details of its upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. However, as per the leaks, the company would do two things differently this year. The first is an introduction to its rumoured slimmest smartphone, the 'iPhone 17 Air' instead of the 'iPhone 17 Plus'. Secondly, the company is expected to significantly change the rear design of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a rectangular-shaped bump around the camera module. OPPO F31 Series 5G Launch Confirmed on September 15, 2025, Likely To Include OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G; Check Expected Specifications.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

Apple's iPhone 17 price could be around INR 89,900 or below, as per the leaks for the 128GB variant. The iPhone 17 Pro price is expected to be around INR 1.24 lakh or below, as per the reports. Both devices may have a 3,600mAh battery and a 6.3-inch display. However, the standard model may ship with an A19 chip and the Pro model with an A19 Pro chip.

iPhone 17 would likely come with the same design as the iPhone 16 and have a 48MP+12MP rear and 12MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro variant could have 48MP+12MP+48MP rear and 24MP selfie camera.

iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Air price is expected to be around INR 99,900. The smartphone is expected to be the slimmest model Apple has ever made, likely measuring 5.5mm to 6.25mm. It could be powered by an A19 chip and have a 2,800mAh battery, a 24MP front camera and a 48MP rear camera. It could come with a 6.6 or 6.7-inch display. Realme 15T 5G Sale Goes Live in India Today, Smartphone Offers 7,000mAh Battery and MediaTek D6400 MAX Processor; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is expected to be around INR 1.64 lakh. The smartphone is expected to have the largest 5,000mAh battery out of the iPhone 17 series models. The device could offer 48MP triple rear cameras and a 24MP selfie camera. The processor is expected to be A19 Pro.

