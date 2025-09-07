OPPO F31 series 5G is confirmed to launch in India on September 15, 2025. The company has announced that the upcoming smartphones would offer "performance like never before" OPPO F31 series 5G is expected to include OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G. The expected specifications and features include a 50MP camera, a 7,000mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display and an IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating. Rumours suggested that the Pro+ variant could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, the Pro variant could come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and the standard variant. Realme 15T 5G Sale Goes Live in India Today, Smartphone Offers 7,000mAh Battery and MediaTek D6400 MAX Processor; Check Price, Features and Specifications

OPPO Confirms Launching F31 Series 5G

Something smooth is coming your way! The all-new #OPPOF31Series5G is launching on 15th Sept, 12 PM IST. Stay tuned for #SmoothAndPowerful performance like never before. For details, Search “OPPO F31 Series” pic.twitter.com/hXe2ahfRco — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 7, 2025

