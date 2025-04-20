Beijing, April 20: Huawei and China Unicom have launched China's first 10G broadband network powered by 50G PON (Passive Optical Network) technology. The 10G internet is launched in China's Susan County, Hebei province and it delivers faster download and upload speeds. The high-speed 10G internet achieves the speeds breaking the boundaries of with few milliseconds latency.

Huawei and China Unicom's first 10G broadband network is capable of maximum 9,834 Mbps and achieves the upload speed of 1,008 Mpbs. The 10G internet in China has latency as low as three milliseconds. The fast internet speed can download the large file size of 9 Gb to 10 Gb within a couple of seconds.

10G Internet Launched in China; Check Features

China's 10G broadband internet brings high-speed download and upload to its individuals, businesses and governments. With such fast internet speed, 8K streaming, watching multimedia, advance cloud computing and AR-VR experience can be significantly enhanced. China continues to research and deploy the advanced technologies to rival other countries.

The Asian country launched Deepseek AI chatbot, working on robotics and also developing faster internet. According to reports, China world's highest 4.25 million 5G base station installed in January 2025. Moreover, the Chang Guang Satellite Technology company achieved 100 Gbps data transfer speed via satellite laser communication. This was 10 times more internet speed than Elon Musk's Starlink.

