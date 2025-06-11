Beijing, June 11: Huawei launched its new smartphone lineup, the Huawei Pura 80 series, offering improved features and specifications over the predecessor Huawei Pura 70 series. The new lineup includes four models - Huawei Pura 80, Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Plus and Huawei Pura 80 Ultra. They all come with designs similar to those of the previous models; however, they improve overall performance and offer more features.

Huawei's Pura 80 series is a premium smartphone lineup offered by Chinese smartphone maker Huawei. Its smartphones feature advanced camera capabilities, battery improvements, a display, and China's own Kirin processors. The Pura 80 smartphones have a triple triangularly placed camera design on the rear, and they are priced at premium prices.

Huawei Pura 80 Series Price in China

Huawei Pura 80 Pro price in China starts at CNY 6,499 (around INR 77,300), the Huawei Pura 80 Pro Plus at CNY 7,999 (around INR 95,000), and the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra price in China is CNY 9,999 (around INR 1,18,000). The price of the base variant has yet to be announced. The Pura 80 Pro 12GB+512GB and 12GB+1TB are priced at CNY 6,999 (around INR 82,000) and CNY 7,999, respectively. Huawei Pura 80 Pro Plus with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is available at CNY 8,999. (around INR 1,07,000). The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra higher variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB ROM is launched at CNY 10,999 (around INR 1,30,800).

Huawei Pura 80 Series Specifications and Features

Huawei Pura 80 comes with a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED flat curved display. On the other hand, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Pro Plus, and Ultra variants have a 6.8-inch display to offer. They support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR, offering 3,000 nits peak brightness. Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Pro Plus come with a 50MP one-inch ultra-large RYYB main camera, a 48MP super macro focus telephoto camera, and a 40MP ultrawide camera. Huawei claims the new series has better camera results and optical range. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air Launch Expected in September 2025, Likely To Run on iOS 26.

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, Huawei Pura 80 Pro Plus, and Huawei Pura 80 Pro have 5,700mAh batteries with 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. The Huawei Pura 80 base variant comes with a 5,600mAh battery having 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. All devices come with HarmonyOS. The smartphones feature the Kirin 9020 processors.

