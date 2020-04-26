Huawei MatePad PC Tablet With 10.4-inch Display & Massive 7250mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices

Huawei MatePad PC Tablet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Huawei, the Chinese technology giant has officially launched a new tablet PC - MatePad with stylus support at a starting price of CNY 1,899 which is approximately Rs 20,400. The newly launched device is essentially a cheaper version of MatePad Pro, which broke covers in the home market last year. The newly launched Huawei MatePad features two 8MP cameras. Moreover, the PC tablet also gets the company's education-focused resources. Ditching Google services, the tablet runs on EMUI 10.1 OS. The company is also offering stylus and M-Pencil with the tablet. Huawei’s VoWiFi Calling Support for Smartphones Introduced in India.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the PC tablet comes with a 10.4-inch display featuring an IPS panel featuring a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. Powering the device is a Kirin 810 processor that is clubbed with a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage with Wi-Fi. The second variant gets 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage with Wi-Fi. The company is also offering 6GB RAM & 128GB storage LTE model. The device is backed by a 7,250mAh battery with 18W charging via Type-C port.

On the other hand, the Huawei MatePad Pro sports a 10.8-inch display panel featuring a resolution of 2,500 x 1,600 pixels. Running on Android 10.0-based EMUI, the tablet comes powered by a Kirin 990 chipset. The chipset is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device is backed by a 7,250mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. For photography, the Huawei MatePad Pro comes equipped with a single sensor on either side - 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera.