Huawei, the Chinese phone maker, officially launched the P50E smartphone in the Chinese market. The handset is now available for pre-order, and the first sale will commence on March 24, 2022. Huawei's latest offering comes in four exciting colours - galaxy blue, cocoa gold, obsidian black and snow white. Huawei P50 & Huawei P50 Pro Smartphones Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Huawei P50E (Photo Credits: Huawei)

In terms of specifications, Huawei P50E features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2700x1224 pixels. It comes powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256Gb of internal storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera module consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. Upfront, there is a 13MP selfie snapper.

Huawei P50E packs a 4,100mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, GLONASS, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, USB Type-C port and NFC. Coming to the pricing, Huawei P50E is priced at CNY 4,088 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 4,488.

