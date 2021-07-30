Beijing: Tech giant Huawei on Thursday unveiled two new smartphones --AP50 and P50 Pro -- under the Huawei P50 series in China. The Huawei P50 starts at CNY 4,500 (Rs 51,731.40 approx), while P50 Pro starts at CNY 6,000 (Rs 68,975.20). The Huawei P50 comes powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers two storage variants -- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage, reports GSMArena. Huawei P50 Flagship Smartphone To Be Launched Globally on July 29, 2021.

The Huawei P50 Pro will come in two versions -- Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 888. Interestingly, both versions only support 4G connectivity, even if both chipsets are capable of 5G, the report said.

A legend reborn. The #HUAWEIP50Series is the latest flagship product to join the Huawei family.

The base model has 8GB RAM and 128/256/512GB storage. The top model has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Both models run Huawei's HarmonyOS 2.0 out of the box. Housed within two circular camera bumps, the P50 Pro has four rear cameras -- a 50MP main camera, 64MP telephoto with a 3.5x optical zoom, a 40MP monochrome and a 13MP ultra-wide.

The P50 has a 50MP main camera, a 12 MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. Both come equipped with a 13MP selfie camera. The Huawei P50 Pro features a 6-inch OLED display. It is an HDR-enabled panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The vanilla P50 gets a flat 6.5-inch OLED panel instead with the same resolution. Its refresh rate is only 90Hz, but the touch sampling rate remains at 300Hz. This one supports HDR as well. The two phones have similarly-sized batteries -- 4,360mAh for the Pro and 4,100mAh for the vanilla. Both are equal when it comes to charging, supporting 66W over USB-C and 50W wirelessly.

