Mumbai, February 9: Huawei is reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation wide folding smartphone, the Pura X2, following the release of its predecessor in March 2025. According to recent leaks from industry insiders, the upcoming device will feature significant upgrades to its processing power and display dimensions to compete in the growing foldable market.

The purported Huawei Pura X2 is tipped to include a large 7.69-inch WQHD+ internal foldable screen, a substantial increase from the 6.3-inch display found on the original Pura X. This primary screen will be complemented by a 5.5-inch cover display, offering users more functional space when the device is closed. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Anticipated Price and Launch Date.

Huawei Pura X2 Hardware and Performance Upgrades

Under the hood, the Pura X2 is expected to be powered by an "upgraded" Kirin 9030 chipset. This would replace the Kirin 9010 processor used in the 2025 model. The device will likely run on HarmonyOS 6.1, continuing Huawei's strategy of utilizing its proprietary operating system and domestic silicon.

Leaks suggest a wide variety of storage and RAM configurations to cater to professional users. Options are expected to range from 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage up to a high-end variant featuring 20GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Huawei Pura X2 Camera Capabilities and Design

A significant focus for the Pura X2 appears to be its photography suite. Reports indicate the handset will ship with a quad rear camera setup, which includes a dedicated telephoto lens. This hardware arrangement aims to provide high-resolution zoom capabilities often lacking in slim foldable designs.

In terms of aesthetics, the device is expected to be available in a diverse palette, including white, orange, green, blue, black, and purple. Physical dimensions when unfolded are estimated at 192mm in length and 120mm in width, providing a tablet-like experience for multitasking.

Huawei Pura X2 Market Context and Competition

The emergence of details regarding the Pura X2 comes as global competitors Samsung and Apple are reportedly developing their own wide-format folding handsets. While Samsung and Apple have not officially confirmed their "Galaxy Wide Fold" or "iPhone Fold" projects, Huawei appears to be moving ahead to secure its position in the premium foldable segment. iPhone 17e Expected To Launch With MagSafe and A19 Chip Likely in Early March 2026.

For comparison, the original Pura X launched in China with a starting price of CNY 7,499, which is approximately INR 89,000. While official pricing for the Pura X2 remains unconfirmed, the hardware improvements suggest it will remain a flagship-tier offering in the Chinese market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

