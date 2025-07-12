New Delhi, July 12: Indeed layoffs and Glassdoor job cuts have drawn attention as their parent company, Recruit Holdings, begins a major restructuring move reportedly to focus on artificial intelligence (AI). The announcement came on Friday, creating concern across the job search and recruitment industry.

The layoffs are expected to hit operations mainly in the US. The decision has led to new conversations about shifting priorities in major tech-backed platforms. For employees of these platforms, the announcement of Glassdoor layoffs and Indeed job cuts creates uncertainty, as the restructuring hints at bigger changes ahead. US Mass Layoffs: Emotional Scenes Unfold As Over 1,350 People Fired From State Department; Staff Cry, Hug and Clap in Somber Farewell (Watch Video).

Recruit Holdings, the company behind job search platforms Indeed and Glassdoor, has confirmed that it will lay off around 1,300 employees from its HR Technology division. The development is said to affect about 6% of the workforce. In a press release, Recruit Holdings, said, “The HR Technology segment of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (the ”Company”), which operates Indeed and Glassdoor, announced a reduction of approximately 1,300 employees, representing about 6% of the segment's total workforce as of April 1, 2025."

The press release further stated, "The financial impacts of the workforce reduction has already been largely incorporated into the outlook for the HR Technology segment on a US dollar-basis, which is an important component of the Company's consolidated financial guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026." Telstra Layoffs: Australian Telecom Giant To Lay Off More 550 Employees Amid Ongoing Enterprise Business Restructuring To Streamline Operations, Improve Efficiency.

The company did not mention an exact reason behind the layoffs. However, as per a report of Reuters, Recruit CEO Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba said, "AI is changing the world, and we must adapt by ensuring our product delivers truly great experiences for job seekers and employers". Multiple reports state that Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong will step down from his role on October 1. Additionally, LaFawn Davis, who serves as the chief people and sustainability officer at Indeed will also leave the company.

