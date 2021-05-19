Infinix Mobile is all set to launch the new Hot 10S smartphone tomorrow in the Indian market. The budget smartphone will be another addition to its popular Hot 10 series. The phone is already available in global markets. Ahead of its launch, the Infinix Hot 10S has been listed on Flipkart revealing key specifications and other details. Official prices and availability details of the handset will be revealed tomorrow, which is scheduled to happen at 12 pm IST. Infinix Hot 10S Smartphone Likely To Be Launched in India Soon.

The smartphone is expected to be priced below the Rs 10,000 bracket considering that it would be a budget offering from the Hong-Kong based smartphone company. It is likely to get three colour options - blue, green, and violet.

Infinix Hot 10S Smartphone Launching Tomorrow (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The affordable smartphone is expected to sport a 6.82-inch HD+ TFT ‘Ultra Smooth' display with a resolution of 720X1640 pixels. It will also get a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which could be clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Infinix Hot 10S Smartphone (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For photography, the phone will come equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear. It will comprise a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP sensor and an AI lens. The front camera will be an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. On the software front, it will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The phone will be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with a standby backup of 62 days.

