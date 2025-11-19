Mumbai, November 19: The Wobble One, a new India-made smartphone, has been launched in the country, marking the brand’s entry into the smartphone market. The new mid-range device features a sleek design and runs on an Android-based operating system. The Wobble One is manufactured by a Bengaluru-based electronics start-up known for its Wobble Smart TV series.

The Wobble One offers all the typical mid-range specifications, including a large high-refresh-rate display, an efficient MediaTek chipset and a premium design with a rectangular camera module on the rear. The Wobble brand is owned by Indkal Technologies, an Indian consumer electronics company that produces a range of products such as smart televisions, earbuds and more. POCO F8 Ultra, POCO F8 Pro Battery Details Revealed Ahead of November 26 Launch; Check Other Confirmed Specifications and Features Here.

Wobble One Price in India, Colours and Availability

The Wobble One has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 22,000. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The company has introduced the model in the following colours: Odyssey Blue, Mystic White and Eclipse Black. It will be available for purchase online as well as in offline retail stores.

Wobble One Specifications and Features

The Wobble One is another fully India-made smartphone, following Lava Mobiles, and also promises zero bloatware out of the box. In terms of design, the device features an aluminium alloy frame and a glass back. Wobble’s first-ever smartphone ships with the Android 15 operating system. It includes a triple rear camera setup.

The Wobble One is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, Dolby Vision support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The company has not yet confirmed the battery capacity of the Wobble One. iQOO 15 Launch Soon in India, Pre-Bookings Start on November 20; Check Specifications and Features.

Wobble Showcases Other Future Products During Launch

In addition to the smartphone, the company showcased various other products, including budget-friendly Android tablets, large smart televisions, smart glasses (currently in development), an MR (mixed reality) headset similar to the Apple Vision Pro, and laptops powered by Intel and AMD processors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Wobble ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).