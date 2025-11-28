Mumbai, November 28: December marks the final month of 2025 and brings fresh anticipation for the future, especially in the smartphone industry. Throughout the year, we saw several impressive launches that exceeded expectations, while some fell short. Key highlights included the iPhone 17 series, Xiaomi 17 series (China and global), OPPO Find X9 series, POCO F8 series (global), iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro and others. Next month, many new devices are scheduled for release, while others remain rumoured.

In December 2025, the OnePlus 15R, Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Realme P4x 5G, OPPO Find X9 Velvet Edition, Redmi 15C and more are confirmed to launch. In addition, several devices are rumoured, including the Vivo S50 Pro (also known as Vivo X300 FE in China), OnePlus Ace 6T in China, OPPO Find N6 foldable in India and others. OnePlus 15R Launch Set on December 17 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; Check Expected Key Features and Features.

Upcoming Smartphones in December 2025

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R will launch in India on 17 December 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and 12GB/16GB RAM options. Rumours suggest up to 512GB storage, a 7,800mAh battery and a 6.83-inch 165Hz display. Pricing is expected to be around INR — (yet to be confirmed).

Vivo X300 series

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will launch in India on 2 December 2025. Both will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chip. The series offers upgraded cameras and large fast-charging batteries. The X300 Pro includes a 50MP LYT-828 main camera, a 200MP periscope lens and a 6,510mAh battery, while the X300 features a 200MP main camera and a 6,040mAh battery.

Realme P4x 5G

Set to launch in India on 4 December 2025, the Realme P4x 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra. It is expected to be priced around INR 20,000.

OPPO Find X9 Velvet Edition

The OPPO Find X9 Velvet Red Edition is set to launch in India on 8 December. It will have similar specifications to the standard variant but will feature an attractive new finish. Expected features include the Dimensity 9500 chip, a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 7,025mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and an estimated price of INR 74,999 or higher.

Redmi 15C

The Redmi 15C will launch in India on 3 December. It is likely to come with a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, Android 15-based HyperOS 2, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and other budget-friendly specifications. The expected price is around INR 15,000.

OnePlus Ace 6T

The OnePlus Ace 6T will launch in China with a battery exceeding 8,000mAh and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. It may also include dual 50MP cameras.

Additional Expected Launches in December

Several more models may arrive in December, although their dates are yet to be confirmed. OPPO Find X9 Velvet Red Edition To Be Available From December 8, 2025 in India; Check Details Here.

Vivo S50 Pro leaks suggest a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, triple 50MP Sony-powered cameras, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, metal frame, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging. It may launch as the Vivo X300 FE globally and in India.

OPPO Find N6 foldable phone is expected launch in China soon before reaching global markets, including India. Rumoured features include the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a battery of over 6,000mAh, a 50MP Sony LYT808 main camera and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens.

OPPO Reno 15C is expected to launch in December with a 6.59-inch 120Hz 1.5K display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and other enhancements.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series and Xiaomi 17 series are scheduled to launch in India in early 2026. Besides these, Samsung Galaxy A37 and Samsung Galaxy A57 smartphones are expected to launch soon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2025 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).