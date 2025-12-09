Mumbai, December 9: The Redmi Note 15 108 Master Pixel Edition will launch in India on January 6, 2025, with a slim design. Compared to the previous series, the upcoming Redmi Note 15 5G will have major improvements in terms of design. The Redmi Note 14 5G was launched with a triple camera setup on the rear with a triangular placement. The new teaser video shared on social media does not reveal any details about its rear design.

REDMI Note 15 5G will likely continue to offer some of the AI features introduced in the previous model. However, it is expected to boast a bigger battery, fast charging, improved camera performance and additional AI-powered features. Xiaomi's sub-brand has hinted at upgrades without providing specific details. POCO C85 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Budget-Smartphone by POCO Launched in India.

REDMI Note 15 Price in India (Rumoured)

REDMI Note 15 price in Indian market could be set under INR 20,000. However, the REDMI Note 15 Pro and Pro Plus variants could be launched between INR 30,000 to INR 35,000 range. Redmi Note 14 5G price is INR 15,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 16,698 is for the 8GB+128GB variant.

REDMI Note 15 Launch on January 6, 2025; Check Expected Specs

REDMI Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition Launch Date (Photo Credits: Amazon)

REDMI has announced that the Note 15 5G will offer better camera performance with “absolute clarity” and deliver “long-lasting power”. It also stated on its official website that the device would push the limits with “seamless performance” and meet “real-world chaos with confidence”. These hints do not confirm specific specifications, except for improvements in camera, battery and performance.

According to early leaks by tipsters, the Redmi Note 15 108 Master Pixel Edition model will include a 5,500mAh battery with likely fast charging support. Gizmochina reported that the device may come with a 5,520mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast charging. It also stated that the Redmi Note 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and will have a 6.83-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. RAM and storage are expected to be 8GB and 128GB, respectively. It is also expected to run the latest HyperOS. Realme Narzo 90 5G, Realme Narzo 90x 5G Will Launch in India on December 16, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications of Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G Here.

The report highlighted that Redmi will not launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus smartphones on January 6, instead pushing the launch to February. The Redmi Note series remains popular in the mid-range segment as it offers smartphones with strong features, solid specifications and a sleek design.

