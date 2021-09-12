The Hong-Kong based smartphone maker Infinix is all set to launch Infinix Hot 11S in India next week. The brand will launch the smartphone on September 17, 2021. A microsite of the handset is now live on Flipkart, hinting that it would be sold exclusively via the e-commerce marketplace when launched. Ahead of the launch, a few key specifications of the Infinix Hot 11S has been leaked online. Infinix Hot 10i Smartphone With Helio P65 SoC Launched.

Infinix Hot 11S (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

It will come as a successor to the Hot 10S that was launched a few months ago. Infinix is tipped to employ a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It is the same chipset that also powers the Redmi 10 Prime.

"Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon,... bus rukna nahi chahta..." If that's you, then speed things up with the Infinix #HOT11Series. #LaunchingSoon pic.twitter.com/GzGfjsyt4r — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) September 11, 2021

The mid-range smartphone is said to sport a 6.82 FHD display. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek G88 processor. However, details about RAM and internal storage are not available yet. It will be the second phone in the country to get a G88 chipset.

If the latest rumour mills are to be believed, the handset will come with a triple rear camera module. It could get a 50MP primary shooter. Moreover, the brand also claims that the phone will get a camera with the widest aperture in the space. It is likely to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

