The Hong-Kong based smartphone maker Infinix is all set to launch Infinix Hot 11S in India next week. The brand will launch the smartphone on September 17, 2021. A microsite of the handset is now live on Flipkart, hinting that it would be sold exclusively via the e-commerce marketplace when launched. Ahead of the launch, a few key specifications of the Infinix Hot 11S has been leaked online. Infinix Hot 10i Smartphone With Helio P65 SoC Launched.

Infinix Hot 11S
Infinix Hot 11S (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

It will come as a successor to the Hot 10S that was launched a few months ago. Infinix is tipped to employ a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It is the same chipset that also powers the Redmi 10 Prime.

The mid-range smartphone is said to sport a 6.82 FHD display. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek G88 processor. However, details about RAM and internal storage are not available yet. It will be the second phone in the country to get a G88 chipset.

If the latest rumour mills are to be believed, the handset will come with a triple rear camera module. It could get a 50MP primary shooter. Moreover, the brand also claims that the phone will get a camera with the widest aperture in the space. It is likely to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

