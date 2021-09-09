Infinix Mobile, the Hong-Kong based smartphone has officially launched the Infinix Hot 10i smartphone in the Philippines. The affordable smartphone is priced at PHP 5,990 (roughly Rs 8,800) for the sole 4GB + 128GB. However, it costs PHP 5,490 (roughly Rs 8,000) on Shopee.com during the ongoing 9.9 sales. Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S Key Specs Revealed Via Google Play Console Listing; Likely To Be Launched Soon.

The main highlights of the budget phone are MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, dual rear camera, 6000 mAh battery, and more. The budget smartphone comes in four colour options - Black, Green, Ocean, and Purple.

Infinix Hot 10i Smartphone (Photo Credits: Infinix)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Infinix Hot 10i packs a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD TFT display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, which packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There's also a provision to expand onboard storage by up to 128GB via microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based XOS 7.5.

For photography, it gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a QVGA sensor, which is a square-shaped camera module positioned at the top left corner. Upfront, there's a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock for security.

