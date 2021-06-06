Infinix Mobile India will officially announce the prices of the Note 10 series in the Indian market tomorrow. The Infinix Note 10 series will consist of two handsets - Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. The handsets will be sold online exclusively via Flipkart. A dedicated microsite is already live on the e-commerce marketplace revealing key specifications and features ahead of the launch. Both the handsets are expected to be priced under Rs 20,000. The main highlights of the new Infinix Note 10 series will be FHD+ display, MediaTek processor, 5000mAh battery and more.

Talking about the Infinix Note 10, the phone is likely to sport a 6.95-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which will come paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. For photography, there will be triple cameras at the back. It will consist of a 48MP primary lens along with two 2MP portrait and macro sensors. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP camera. It will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device will run on Android 11 out of the box.

The bigger Note 10 Pro handset is expected to sport the same display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike its younger sibling, it will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The chipset will come paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For photography, it will come equipped with quad-camera setup (64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP). It will be fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 10 Series (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

In terms of prices, the Infinix Note 10 is priced at $199 which is around Rs 14,491 in the global market. The Note 10 Pro retails at $259 (around Rs 18,860). For India, these handsets are likely to be launched under Rs 20,000 price bracket.

