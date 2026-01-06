Mumbai, January 6: Motorola has launched its new premium flagship, the Motorola Signature, in India on January 7, 2026, following a global unveiling the previous day. The device marks the company's return to the high-end non-foldable segment with a focus on refined design and advanced features.

The Motorola Signature features a premium build with a fabric-finished rear panel, slim profile under 7mm thick, and optional stylus support. Key upgrades include seven years of OS and security updates, a high-refresh-rate display, and enhanced camera capabilities with periscope zoom. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India.

Motorola Signature Specifications and Features

The phone is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. It runs Android 16 out of the box. The display is a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels), 165Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 6,200 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor is included.

The triple rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main sensor (Sony LYT-828 with OIS), 50MP ultra-wide with autofocus, and 50MP periscope telephoto (Sony LYT-600) with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is 50MP. It supports 8K Dolby Vision video recording at 30fps. A 5,200mAh battery powers the device, with 90W wired charging (charger included), 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

Build features include an aluminum frame, IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification, stereo speakers, and dimensions of approximately 162.1 x 76.4 x 6.99mm, weighing 186 grams. Colour options include Carbon and Martini Olive. Honor Power 2 Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Honor Smartphone Launched in China With 10,080mAh Battery.

Motorola Signature Price in India

Pricing details for the Motorola Signature in India have not been officially announced yet. Leaks and reports suggest it will be positioned in the premium segment, with expected starting prices around INR 59,990, though final variants and costs will be confirmed post-launch. Availability is through Flipkart and other retail channels.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

