New Delhi, March 27: Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is launched in India.with new features for budget-conscious users. The Note 50x 5G+ comes with AI-driven features like Folax AI voice assistant and an AI object eraser for better user experience. The smartphone comes with an upgraded camera setup, a long-lasting battery, and fast-charging support. The device includes AI-driven features and OS update to improve the user experience.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ features a combination of vegan leather and metallic finish. It comes in three colour options, which include Sea Breeze Green, which has a soft vegan leather finish. The Enchanted Purple and Titanium Grey comes with a metallic finish. Additionally, the smartphone has a unique gem-cut design for its camera module. OnePlus 13T Launch Likely in April, May Feature 6,200mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Specifications and Features

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP main camera and AI lens. Note 50x 5G+ comes with an 8MP front camera. The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ comes equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and it supports 45W fast charging capability.

The Note 50x 5G+ comes with dual stereo speakers and also includes an IR blaster. It runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15. It comes packed with advanced AI features, including an AI object eraser and an AI image cutout tool. Additionally, the 50x 5G+ supports Folax AI voice assistant. The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ has an IP64 rating and users can expect two years of operating system updates and three years of security patches. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Specifications Leaked, Likely To Launch in July; Know What To Expect.

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Price

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ special launch price in India for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is INR 11,499. The smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 12,999. The Note 50x 5G+ sale will begin on April 3, and it will be available on Flipkart.

