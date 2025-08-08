New Delhi, August 8: Infinix GT 30 5G+ is launched today in India. Infinix GT 30 5G Plus comes with a bold design and gaming-focused features for its users and mobile gamers. It features the Cyber Mecha 2.0 design, GT shoulder triggers to enhance the gameplay. Infinix has included customisable LED lights at the rear of the smartphone. Infinix GT 30 5G+ price in India starts at INR 19,499.

The gaming triggers in the GT 30 5G+ will likely improve the responsiveness during gaming sessions. Infinix aims to offer a budget-friendly smartphone with performance and a unique design. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is available in Blade White, Pulse Green, and Cyber Blue colour options. It offers customisable triggers that can be used for gaming controls, launching apps, managing the camera, or even controlling video playback. For mobile gamers, especially those playing BGMI, the smartphone supports up to 90FPS gameplay. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Date Leaked, Likely to First Debut in South Korea; Check Expected Price in India and Specifications.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Specifications and Features

Infinix GT 30 5G+ features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and it runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15. The device offers a 64MP Sony primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP front camera.

The GT 30 5G+ comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It includes dual speakers and IP64-rated protection against dust and water. Infinix is offering two years of OS updates and three years of security patches. It also comes with smart features like Circle to Search, an AI call assistant, and an AI voice assistant. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design Revealed by Lava Mobiles Ahead of Its Launch in India; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Price Segment.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price in India and Sale Details

Infinix GT 30 5G+ price in India for 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is INR 19,499, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at INR 20,999. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will go on sale in India from August 14, 2025, on Flipkart. As part of its launch offer, interested customers can buy the smartphone at a special discounted price of INR 17,999 on the first day of sale.

