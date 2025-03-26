New Delhi, March 26: OnePlus 13T from the OnePlus 13 series, is anticipated to launch soon. Although the smartphone maker has yet to officially confirmed the release, leaks and rumours are circulating online. The OnePlus 13T could also be called the OnePlus 13 Mini and it is expected to be launched in April.

The OnePlus 13T is rumoured to feature a massive battery and a Snapdragon processor to provide high performance and efficiency. The smartphone may come with an OLED display, a dual-camera setup, and a customisable button. The OnePlus 13T is expected to come with a minimal camera design. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Specifications Leaked, Likely To Launch in July; Know What To Expect.

The smartphone may be sleek in design and said to feature a flat display with narrow bezels. Reports indicate that a smartphone with the model number PKX110 has been spotted in the 3C certification database. The device is said to be either the OnePlus 13T or the OnePlus 13 Mini.

OnePlus 13T Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 13T is anticipated to have a 6.3-inch flat OLED display. The smartphone may come with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The design is expected to feature thin bezels. The OnePlus 13T is likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It may offer up to 16GB of RAM and is expected to provide storage options of up to 512GB. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The OnePlus 13T is likely to feature a bar-shaped dual-camera module. It will likely introduce a new customisable button and may replace the alert slider. The new button is expected to offer its users with the flexibility to personalise its functions according to their preferences. The smartphone is anticipated to include a 50MP main camera and a 50MP 2X telephoto camera. The OnePlus 13T is likely to come with a 6,200mAh battery, which is said to support 80W fast charging capability.

