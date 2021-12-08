Infinix, the China-based tech giant, officially launched InBook X1 Series in India. Infinix InBook X1 Series consists of InBook X1 and InBook X1 Pro models. InBook X1 is priced at Rs 35,999 for the Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It also comes with an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, priced at Rs 45,999. On the other hand, InBook X1 Pro retails at Rs 55,999 for the Intel Core i7 SoC with 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD. Infinix Smart 5 Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Both models come with a 14-inch FHD IPS display and three processor options - Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7.

Infinix InBook X1 Pro (Photo Credits: Infinix)

#ItsTheINThing - the new Infinix INBook X1 Series with the coolest first-in-segment features: 🦾Full Metal Body 🚅65W Type-C Fast Charge 🕵️Hardware Based Privacy Switch ⚡55Wh Big Battery Powered by @IntelIndia Sale starts 15th Dec on @Flipkart https://t.co/EXrBYKSVVv pic.twitter.com/I3IVNjcVha — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) December 8, 2021

The laptops will be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD. InBook X1 gets Intel UHD graphics whereas the pro variant comes with Intel Iris Plus graphics.

InBook X1 Seris come packed with a 55Wh battery with 65W Power Delivery (PD) fast charging support. Connectivity options include two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack one USB 2.0, two USB Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.1. Both variants also get an HD (720p) webcam, 1.5W stereo speakers, as well as two 0.8W tweeters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2021 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).