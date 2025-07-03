New Delhi, July 3: Meta-owned Threads has rolled out two updates to enhance its user experience. The Threads' new features include direct messaging (DMs) and a new visual Highlighter element. These new features will allow users to message others directly within the app and a visual element to spotlight trending topics and conversations Threads was introduced in 2023 as Meta’s alternative to X (formerly Twitter) and continues to evolve with features to boost user interaction and platform engagement.

In a blog post, Meta said, "We want to do more to make Threads the best place for sharing fresh perspectives and open conversations. So today we're announcing two important updates – the ability to send DMs directly in the app and the introduction of the Threads highlighter, a new visual element that emphasizes interesting perspectives and conversations."

Threads New Features

Threads now supports direct messaging, allowing users to continue discussions privately and strengthen connections within the app. To ensure a safe messaging experience, only users aged 18 or older who follow each other on Threads or Instagram can exchange direct messages. The feature is built with strong privacy settings, account protection tools, and safety systems. Meta said, "As we expand messaging, we're prioritizing safety to help make it another place for positive interactions on Threads."

Threads’ new messaging features offer users more control in their conversations. Users can choose who is allowed to send them messages, even if the sender doesn't follow them on Threads or Instagram. The platform also supports group messaging for users to engage with multiple people in a single conversation. Additionally, inbox filters are included to help users to locate and respond to important messages. The Threads Highlighter feature will spotlight where trending topics and notable posts appear. Meta also plans to expand its placement across more sections of the platform soon.

