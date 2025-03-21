New Delhi, March 21: Threads has introduced a series of updates to enhance its user experience. The Meta-owned platform has focused on improved control and personalisation for giving its users more options for managing posts, feeds, and interactions. It include an upgraded video player, refined comment controls, and better integration of topics. Threads users can expect to get a streamlined and engaging experience for sharing thoughts, curating content, or connecting with followers.

In a blog post Meta, said, “We want Threads to be your go-to app for sharing thoughts, ideas and unique takes. These new features give you even more control over what you see, the ways you express yourself and how you connect with others.” Meta is rolling out new controls on Threads which include features such as managing tagged topics and enabling follower-only replies, and more. Threads is also testing to enable its users to personalise their profiles by including up to ten topics in their bio. It will allow users to show their favourite communities and interests to others. Meta AI Chatbot Rolling Out in Europe and UK for WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger Users.

Managing Posts and Feeds on Threads

Threads is introducing new features to help its users to manage their posts and feeds effectively. Users now have the option to allow replies and quote-posts exclusively from their followers, enhancing control over who can engage with their content. It builds on the Quote Controls feature that was launched in November 2024. Additionally, users can personalise the order of their feeds. It will allow to set a custom feed as the default view when users first open the app.

Improving Video on Threads

The media player has been upgraded to offer a more sophisticated viewing experience. It features new pause, play, and skip buttons, which can make watching the videos simpler. Additionally, a pinned progress bar has been introduced. It will allow users to navigate backward and forward within videos.

