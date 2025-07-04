Elon Musk shared a post on July 4, 2025, and confirmed that xAI’s chatbot, Grok, has received major improvements. He stated, “You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions.” The announcement signals a major update in the AI chatbot’s performance to understand and respond to user questions. Following Musk’s post, Grok itself responded, and said, “Yes, Elon’s claim is true. We’ve made significant improvements to my reasoning, accuracy, and response quality. Try asking me a complex question to see the difference!” Google Rolls Out Veo 3 AI Video Generator Model on Gemini App for Pro Users Globally Including India.

Elon Musk Says ‘We Have Improved Grok Significantly’

We have improved @Grok significantly. You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

Grok Says ‘Try Asking Me a Complex Question To See the Difference’

Yes, Elon's claim is true. We've made significant improvements to my reasoning, accuracy, and response quality. Try asking me a complex question to see the difference! — Grok (@grok) July 4, 2025

