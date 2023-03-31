New Delhi, March 31 : The innumerable speculations revolving around the next generation iPhone never seem to cease. Apple’s next iteration of the iconic iPhone smartphone is still away from its launch this year, yet there’s no dearth of details about it. The new iPhone 15 series is scheduled to launch in September this year, but there’s leaks and new info about it in every few days.

As per the new leaks, the new upcoming iPhone 15 will be coming with a multi Action button, further suggesting that Apple will be bringing in huge changes in the next-gen iPhone, which will make it markedly different from the previous models. Here are all the details known so far. vivo X Fold2 Foldable Smartphone To Debut Next Month, Officially Confirmed; Check Key Details Here.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Series – All Design Update Leaks So Far :

The next generation models in the iPhone 15 series are supposed to come with radical design changes. As per some speculations the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are going to ditch all physical buttons. Instead, a solid-state haptic button design with haptic feedback or button press feel, is going to be implemented on the high-end iPhone 15 models. Motorola Moto Edge 40 Press Images and Pricing Details Leaked Online; Check Out All the Details Here.

As per a new leak Apple is said to be planning to endow a multipurpose Action button on the next-gen iPhone instead of the Ring/Silent button. The new report doesn’t explain how it will actually work, but suggests that it could function similar to that of the Apple Watch Ultra. The tech giant is expected to offer a customizable to assign it for several functions for a more premium and consumer centric appeal.

Other design details that have been reported multiple times include the solid titanium built of the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, also speculated as iPhone 15 Ultra. The Dynamic Island feature for the cameras is said to be seen on all the models of the iPhone 15 models, which also means, punch-hole display design. The new iPhone 15 series is expected to carry offer the same displays of the current iPhone 14 series. However, a lot thinner bezels are supposed to make the design more premium and appealing.

The frame of the next-gen iPhones is also reportedly going to flaunt a curved design, although the display will remain flat. Moreover, Apple is working to bring its own USB Type C-ports replacing the Lightning port for the iPhone 15 series, as per reports.

The reports also say that the lower iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models would not get the radical design changes or massive premium updates, but they will be getting endowed with better camera updates.

