New Delhi, March 29 : The rumour mills have been abuzz about the upcoming new vivo X Fold2 foldable smartphone recently. Now, Vivo has officially confirmed that the foldable new phone is actually preparing to launch.

The vivo X Fold2 will be the successor of the Vivo Fold foldable smartphone, and its market debut is imminent. Let's checkout the details at a glance.

vivo X Fold2 Foldable Smartphone - Details :

While speaking about the development, the Vice President at vivo, Huang Tao has confirmed that the new X Fold2 foldable smartphone will be the officially designated smartphone of the Boao Forum for Asia 2023.

The new foldable device from vivo will be serving as a representative for demonstrating China’s technology, innovation and design. The phone is officially going to be announced in April.

The new upcoming vivo X Fold2 is likely to come packed with 4,800 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The X Fold2 is also expected to offer a primary Sony IMX866 lens with OIS, and V2 ISP, which could mean the similar 50MP shooter that’s seen on the vivo X90.

The new vivo foldable is also tipped to be getting powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer dual ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for both the displays, which, if true, will make it the first foldable phone with such a feature.

The upcoming new vivo X Fold2 would also likely come in a clamshell variant as well, named as X Flip and even a new tablet tipped to be dubbed as vivo Pad 2. More concrete details are expected soon.

