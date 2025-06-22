Cupertino, June 22: The iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, will be launched this year, likely in the second week of September. Apple recently unveiled its iOS 26, showcasing the 'Liquid Glass' design, hinting that future smartphones would also come with the upgraded operating system.

The Apple iPhone 17 lineup will feature a revolutionary new design and upgraded specifications and features over the iPhone 16 series. Major changes are expected in the battery sizes, camera qualities, and processors of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Display and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in 2026; Check Details of Upcoming Apple Smartphones Next Year.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications, Features and Price (Rumoured)

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max is the top-end model that may come with a 48MP primary, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto camera on the rear. On the front, it may have a 24MP selfie shooter. iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a major camera design change. It will likely have a squircle-shaped bump on the rear side. It will likely be launched with a 5,000mAh equivalent-sized battery, 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion and Apple's A19 Pro processor at a starting price of INR 1,64,990.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications, Features and Price (Rumoured)

The iPhone 17 Pro will likely have the same design and processor as the Pro Max variant but a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. It may have a 48MP+12MP+48MP (telephoto) camera setup on the rear and a 24MP selfie camera. The Pro variant may be launched with a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The iPhone 17 Pro price could start at INR 1,39,990.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications, Features and Price (Rumoured)

iPhone 17 Air will likely be 5.5 mm thick, making it the slimmest smartphone Apple has ever made. Besides, it will be similar to the iPhone 16e in terms of a single camera on the rear. The reports said the Air variant could feature an A19 processor, a 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, a 48MP single rear camera, and a 24MP selfie camera. iPhone 17 Air may be priced at INR 99,990. It may come with a 2,800mAh equivalent battery. POCO F7 Launch Set in India and Global Market on June 24, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

iPhone 17 Specifications, Features and Price (Rumoured)

iPhone 17, the base model Apple offers, is expected to launch with a 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide and 12MP selfie camera. It is expected that the smartphone would come with an A19 chipset; however, some reports said that Apple might continue with an A18 chip. iPhone 17 could come with 3,600mAh equivalent battery and 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. iPhone 17 price could start at INR 89,990.

