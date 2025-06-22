POCO F7 is set to launch in the global market and India on June 24, 2025. Ahead of its launch, POCO Global has confirmed some of the specifications of the POCO F7 smartphone. The Chinese smartphone company said that its new model will come with a Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS support, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage; the POCO F7 is confirmed to have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. POCO F7 global variant would pack a 6,500mAh battery while the Indian variant would have a 7,550mAh battery. Both will support 90W fast charging. POCO F7 price in India. The smartphone will come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, likely costing around INR 30,000 to INR 35,000. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Display and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in 2026; Check Details of Upcoming Apple Smartphones Next Year.

POCO F7 to Get Sony IMX882 Sensor for Primary Camera

📷 Shoot like a pro—no tripod needed.#POCOF7’s 50MP Sony sensor+ OIS combo makes hand tremors a thing of the past. pic.twitter.com/cAzbh3C8IK — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 21, 2025

POCO F7 Global Variant Will Have 6.83-Inch AMOLED Display

🎬 Your pocket just got its own IMAX. With the stunning #POCOF7 6.83" 1.5K AMOLED display, every scroll feels like a premiere. pic.twitter.com/uKdFcSKaq3 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 19, 2025

POCO F7 Global Variant Coming With IP68 Rating

🏝️ Beach day? ☔ Rainstorm? Just another day. IP68 protection lets adventure call anytime. #POCOF7 pic.twitter.com/oxPLTYiFBs — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)