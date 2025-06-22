Cupertino, June 22: Apple has yet to launch its iPhone 17 series, but ahead of that, the details of the iPhone 18 Pro series have been reportedly leaked. A tipster has shared the details of upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro display sizes, features, and design aspects. The leaks suggested that the 2026 Apple smartphones may come with no major changes in the overall design; however, the devices will get significant changes in their display.

This year, the iPhone 17 series is set to arrive in the second week of September. The Apple launch event will introduce four models, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All of these models are expected to arrive with major changes in the design. The triple camera setup on the rear will stay; however, the Pro series will come with a squircle bump on the rear. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest smartphone Apple ever made, and the iPhone 17 could come with the same design as the iPhone 16.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Details

According to a tipster called "Digital Chat Station" on the Chinese social platform Weibo, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro will feature a 6.27-inch LTPO display with 1.5K resolution. On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to launch with a 6.86-inch OLED panel with the same resolution. The tipster did not mention the refresh rate of the displays of the Apple smartphones.

Apple’s current Face ID system is hidden within the Dynamic Island, a pill-shaped software bar that masks two separate cutouts - one for the selfie camera and one for the Face ID sensors. A black software layer fills the space between them to create a seamless look. However, Apple is now reportedly shifting to Hole-in-Active-Area (HIAA) technology, which will place the Face ID system under the display. Only the selfie camera will remain visible. While many users will welcome the cleaner design, seeing how the complex Face ID system, using infrared light and multiple sensors, functions beneath the screen will be impressive.

Apple may make under-display Face ID a “Pro” feature starting next year, potentially changing the future of Dynamic Island. With the Face ID system hidden and only the selfie camera visible as a dot, the need for a capsule-shaped software overlay may disappear. Apple introduced Dynamic Island to replace the notch, combining hardware and software into a pill-shaped cutout. However, it received mixed feedback and gave it a distinct look. TECNO POVA 7 Ultra 5G Specifications Confirmed, Smartphone Coming With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate Processor; Check Other Specs and Features.

A tipster now suggests the iPhone 18 Pro could drop the capsule entirely when inactive, revealing a hole-punch camera similar to Android designs. Apple may introduce under-display Face ID as a Pro-only feature next year, possibly phasing out the Dynamic Island. With only the selfie camera visible, the capsule-shaped overlay may no longer be needed.

