Cupertino, July 23: Apple is set to introduce an exciting iPhone 17 lineup this year, offering a wide range of specifications and feature upgrades over the iPhone 16 series. The upcoming iPhone 17 series will include four models expected to launch this year: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. Except for the base model, all the devices are expected to have new designs over the previous series.

Apple launched its iPhone 16e with a single camera on the rear, and it gained popularity. The iPhone 17 Air will likely be launched with a similar design with a single camera. However, it is expected to be the slimmest smartphone Apple has ever launched. The iPhone 17 series specifications and features have been leaked ahead of its official launch, which is likely to be in the second week of September 2025. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to boast a slim design with a 5mm to 6.25mm thickness. The device may be launched with a 2,800mAh battery. It may be introduced with a 48MP single rear camera and a 24MP selfie shooter. The iPhone 17 Air in India is expected to start at INR 99,990 with the A19 chipset. Some reports hint that it could come at INR 1,20,000.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a powerful camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 24MP selfie camera. It is also likely to include a 5,000mAh equivalent-sized battery. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may include the next-gen A19 Pro chip. It is rumoured to get a large 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. The leaked renders indicated a squircle-shaped camera bump on the rear. In India, the expected starting price is INR 1,64,990.

iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 Pro price in India will reportedly start at INR 1,34,999 or 1,39,990. It may pack a 3,600mAh battery. Like the Pro Max variant, it will feature the same design and be powered by the A19 Pro chipset. The device is expected to get a 6.3-inch ProMotion 120Hz display and a triple rear setup including 48MP + 12MP + 48MP. On the front, it may include a 24MP selfie camera. OnePlus Pad Lite Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Tablet of OnePlus Launched in India.

iPhone 17 Price, Specifications and Features

The standard iPhone 17 will likely get a dual camera setup on the rear - a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It will bring a 12MP front-facing camera. Unlike the Pro models, it may be powered by the A18 chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 series. The device will likely include a 3,600mAh equivalent battery, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro. It is expected to sport a 6.3-inch ProMotion 120Hz display. The starting price of the iPhone 17 in India is rumoured to be INR 89,990.

