OnePlus Pad Lite is launched in India. The tablet comes with a budget-friendly price. The Pad Lite features an 11-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a slim design with a thickness of approximately 7.39mm and weighs around 530 gm. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor and runs on OxygenOS 15.0.1. It comes with a 5MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The tablet is equipped with a 9,340 mAh battery with support of 33W fast charging. The tablet will be available for purchase starting from August 1, 2025. OnePlus Pad Lite price in India starts at INR 12,999 with launch offers. Samsung One UI 8 Watch Now Released for Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra With New Health Tracking Features and Detailed Insights; Check Details.

OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in India

