Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G is launched in India. The Narzo 80 Lite 4G features a 6.74-inch display and is powered by the UNISOC T7250 processor. It comes with a 13MP rear camera and has a 6,300mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G price in India starts at 7,299 for the 4GB+128GB variant. However, with an INR 700 coupon, the effective price drops to INR 6,599. The smartphone will go on sale from July 28 in India. OnePlus Pad Lite Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Tablet of OnePlus Launched in India.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched in India

Sleek. Tough. Enduring. Get next-level performance with the #realmeNARZO80Lite4G - powered by a 6300mAh battery and secured with military-grade protection. Know More: https://t.co/n3vAbwMAbF: https://t.co/kuEDtEsHLC amazonIn: https://t.co/r6dKlDtZTB Flash Sale starts 28th… pic.twitter.com/Yoy1uhiZG5 — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) July 23, 2025

