Cupertino, June 29: Apple will bring major changes to its iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch around the second week of September 2025. The tech giant already unveiled its iOS 26 operating system on June 9, 2025, with Liquid Glass UI and many other changes. In the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to include iOS 26 and introduce various other AI-based features.

Various leaks, rumours, and reports have hinted that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro series would undergo a major design change compared to the iPhone 16 Pro series. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 base variant would have the same design as the iPhone 16 base model. Some reports said that the A18 processor would also be continued. Smartphone Launches in July 2025: From Nothing Phone 3 to OnePlus Nord 5 and OPPO Reno 14 Series, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications, Features and Prices

The iPhone 17 Pro will likely come with a powerful A19 Pro chipset and a 120Hz ProMotion display with a 6.3-inch size. It is rumoured to offer a 48MP main+12MP ultrawide+48MP telephoto camera setup on the rear and a 24MP selfie camera on the front. It is expected to feature a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The iPhone 17 Pro price is expected to start at INR 1,39,990.

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely come with a 5,000mAh equivalent battery, a 6.9-inch large ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 48MP triple camera setup including primary, ultrawide and telephoto lenses and a 24MP selfie shooter. It will also sport the A19 Pro chipset, as per reports. iPhone 17 Pro Max price is expected to start at INR 1,64,990. Both the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to come with a squircle camera bump on the rear with the same triangle camera placement.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Specifications, Features and Prices

The base model of the iPhone 17 is expected to have the same design as the predecessor iPhone 16. However, reports said that it could either come with an A18 or A19 chipset. It may have a 6.3-inch ProMotion 120Hz display. It will likely boast a 48MP+12MP+12MP camera setup on the rear with a 12MP selfie camera. It could come with a 3,600mAh equivalent battery. The iPhone 17 price in India could start around INR 89,990. POCO F7 5G Sale Begins in India on July 1, 2025, Smartphone Launched With 7,550mAh Battery; Check All Specifications, Features and Price.

Out of all the other iPhone 17 series models, the iPhone 17 Air would be a special one. The reason behind it is the slim design. The iPhone 17 Air could come with a 5.5mm thickness and a single 48MP rear camera and 24MP front camera. It may have the smallest 2,800mAh battery and an A19 chipset. It may cost INR 99,900.

