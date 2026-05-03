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Apple is reportedly preparing to maintain its market momentum by adopting a highly competitive pricing strategy for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series. Following record-breaking sales in the previous fiscal quarter, the tech giant appears focused on sustaining consumer demand despite rising production costs associated with memory components. This strategic move, highlighted by industry analysts, suggests that Apple intends to keep its flagship professional models accessible to a broad audience while introducing significant hardware refinements.

The new series is expected to arrive as a direct successor to the current generation, potentially debuting alongside a wider range of hardware later next year. While Apple has not officially confirmed design changes, the iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to incorporate advanced storage technologies that could allow for thinner internal configurations or higher capacities. This next iteration will likely serve as the primary driver for Apple’s professional segment, bridging the gap between standard models and the highly anticipated arrival of ultra-premium form factors. Apple iPhone Fold Launch Tipped for 2026; Check Expected Price, Specifications.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

In a move described by analysts as an "aggressive pricing strategy," the base iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at USD 1,099. While official Indian pricing has not been announced, this suggests that Apple may attempt to keep the launch price consistent with previous generations. Based on current currency trends and local import duties, the iPhone 18 Pro Price in India is estimated to start at approximately INR 1,29,900 to INR 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant. However, prices for higher storage tiers, particularly the rumoured 2TB model, are expected to see a significant premium. Apple Q1 FY2026 Earnings: iPhone-Maker Reports Record USD 111.2 Billion Revenue, Tim Cook Warns of Global Chip Shortage.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to offer a significant shift in its storage architecture, with rumours suggesting a move to Quad-Level Cell (QLC) flash storage. This technology is denser and more cost-effective than current solutions, potentially enabling Apple to offer a 2TB storage option for the first time. While base models are expected to start with 256GB of storage, the use of QLC could allow the device to maintain high performance and efficiency. The handset will likely continue to feature the premium build quality and advanced display technology synonymous with the Pro lineup, though specific processor details remain under wraps.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PhoneArena), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).