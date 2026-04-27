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Technology Technology Apple iPhone Fold Launch Tipped for 2026; Check Expected Price, Specifications Apple is expected to launch its first "iPhone Fold" in late 2026. Tipped to feature a 7.8-inch internal OLED display, the A20 chip, and dual 48MP cameras, the book-style foldable focuses on a crease-free design. Prices in India are anticipated to start above INR 2,00,000 for the ultra-premium device.

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Apple is reportedly preparing to enter the foldable smartphone market with its first "iPhone Fold" slated for a potential release in 2026. While competitors such as Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus have established a presence in the segment over several years, latest industry leaks suggest that Apple is now finalizing a book-style foldable design. The device is expected to debut during the second half of 2026, aligning with the company’s traditional autumn launch cycle, though some analysts suggest a late-year release in November or December depending on production milestones.

The move into the foldable space marks a significant pivot for the Cupertino-based tech giant, which has historically prioritized structural durability and display longevity over being first to market with new form factors. Reports indicate that Apple is focusing heavily on eliminating the visible crease often found in current foldable displays, utilizing a premium metal hinge system and advanced OLED technology to ensure a seamless user experience. For the Indian market, the device is projected to arrive by late 2026 or early 2027, targeting the ultra-premium segment. OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch in China April 28; Check All Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

iPhone Fold Specifications and Features

The iPhone Fold is tipped to feature a large 7.8-inch internal OLED display paired with a 5.5-inch cover screen. To support the high processing demands of a foldable interface, the device is expected to be powered by the upcoming Apple A20 chip, which will likely include dedicated hardware for advanced AI features and improved power efficiency. For photography, leaks suggest a dual 48MP rear camera system, with additional front-facing cameras integrated into both the internal and external displays to facilitate seamless video calls and selfies in both folded and unfolded states.

iPhone Fold Design and Durability

A key highlight of the purported iPhone Fold is its emphasis on a slim yet robust build. Apple is reportedly pushing for a design that remains manageable in thickness when folded while maintaining structural integrity. The use of a specialized hinge and high-density battery technology is expected to provide extended usage times, addressing a common pain point in the foldable category. Furthermore, the software experience is likely to be a highly customized version of iOS, optimized for multitasking and fluid transitions between the two screen sizes. Xiaomi 17T Leaks: New Details Revealed As Smartphone Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch.

iPhone Fold Price in India

While official pricing remains speculative, early estimates suggest the iPhone Fold will be one of the most expensive mass-market smartphones to date. In India, the starting price is expected to exceed INR 2,00,000, positioning it as a direct competitor to high-end tablets and premium book-style foldables. This pricing reflects the significant research and development costs associated with Apple’s unique hinge and display solutions, as well as the inclusion of its latest flagship silicon and sensor technology.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India TV News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).