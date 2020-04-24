New iQoo Neo 3 Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications

iQoo Neo 3 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo's sub-brand - iQoo has finally launched a new smartphone - iQoo Neo 3 in China with flagship-level specifications. The main highlights of the smartphone are Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G compatibility, display with 144Hz refresh rate, 48MP triple rear cameras, and much more. Launched at a starting price of RMB 2,698, which is approximately Rs 29,000, the company might launch the phone in India soon. The smartphone will be made available for sale in China via Vivo’s online store as well as selected e-commerce sites. The sale of the smartphone will commence from April 29 in China. Motorola Edge Series 5G Smartphones Launched; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

On the specification front, the iQoo Neo 3 packs a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz of refresh rate, HDR10, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will run on the latest Android 10 OS with IQOO UI on top. Under the hood, there is a powerful chipset from Qualcomm - Snapdragon 865 SoC which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The chipset is mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The company is also offering an option to expand the internal storage via a microSD card slot.

For photography, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera module at the back. It comprises of a 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The company is also offering 4K video shooting capabilities on the phone. The device also comes equipped with a 16MP shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery supporting 44W fast-charging technology. Vivo iQoo Neo 3 Official Render Images Surface Online; Confirms Triple Rear Cameras.

As far as the prices are concerned, the iQOO Neo 3 gets a starting priced of RMB 2,698 (approximately Rs 29,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. On the other hand, the variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage will cost RMB 2,998 (approx Rs 32,200). The third version with 12GB + 128GB of storage will retail for RMB 3,298 (approx Rs 35,400). Moreover, the top-of-the-line variant with 8GB + 256GB configuration costs RMB 3,398 (around Rs 36,500).