iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro 5G smartphones are now available for sale in India. Both models were introduced in the country under the iQOO 9 Series last month. Both devices are listed on Amazon India and iQOO India website with exciting offers. Customers purchasing the Pro model will get a flat Rs 6,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards and all EMI transactions, extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange deals, no-cost EMI up to 12 months, free screen replacement for up to 6 months via Amazon. iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 & iQOO 9 SE Launched in India From Rs 33,990.

On the other hand, iQOO 9 buyers will get Rs 4,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards and all EMI transactions, extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange deals, no-cost EMI up to 12 months and more. In terms of specifications, the iQOO 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED LTPO display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a 50MP triple rear cameras, a 16MP snapper and more.

iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Unmatched power and monster performance! Get this unbeatable combo with your new #iQOO9 Starting INR 38,990*! Get extra up to INR 3000 off with exchange and other exclusive offers. Buy now on @amazonIN – https://t.co/EY86FIdCgU *T&C Apply.#iQOO #MonsterInside #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/tvwZJi0zYN — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 2, 2022

On the other hand, iQOO 9 gets a 6.56-inch LTPO 2.0 E5 AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a 48MP triple rear camera module.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Coming to the pricing, iQOO 9 Pro is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 8GB + 256GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 69,990. iQOO 9 retails at Rs 42,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variants is priced at Rs 46,990.

