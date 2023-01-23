New Delhi, January 23 : Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has confirmed some specs and features of its new upcoming Neo7 5G smartphone. The Vivo sub-brand has already confirmed the iQOO Neo7 5G handset’s launch date, while new details continue to immerge.

The company will launch the new iQOO Neo 7 5G soon after the recent launch of the iQOO 11 flagship smartphone, in order to beat market competition. Read on to know more about the soon to launch device. Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch imminent; Find launch and specifications details here.

iQOO Neo 7 5G - Specifications and Features Details :

The company has confirmed that the new iQOO Neo 7 5G will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset, which is far better than the Dimensity 8100 processor.

The handset will come with full 3D cooling system coverage that will keep it cool even upon heavy usage.

iQOO has also confirmed that the Neo 7 will be featuring a 120W flashcharge, but the battery capacity has not been revealed, which is expected to be of the current typical 5,000mAh capacity.

The smartphone is expected to feature a rear triple camera setup with a 65MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation.

The India-spec iQOO Neo 7 is speculated to come with similar features as that of the iQOO Neo 7 SE that was launched in China last in December 2022.

The Neo SE features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and the same is expected on the Neo 7 in India. Oppo A78 5G Smartphone Launched in India; Find Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

iQOO Neo 7 5G - Launch Date in India and Contest Details :

iQOO has announced that the new Neo 7 5G will be launched in India on February 16. In order to create a buzz around the iQOO Neo7 5G’s official launch, its landing has gone live. While not giving away any specifications or features details, it is offering a chance to win the very smartphone through a contest. In order to participate in this contest, the participants are needed have to answer some basic questions and provide basic details like name, email id and mobile phone number.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2023 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).