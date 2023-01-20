New Delhi, January 20 : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi had introduced its flagship Xiaomi 13 series in its home market in December 2022. The Xiaomi 13 lineup comprises two devices – the Xiaomi 13 vanilla and the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and they are launching in global markets.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is on its way to the Indian market soon, as it reportedly got the Indian BIS certification. Moreover, as per reports, the Xiaomi 13 Pro handset was also listed on the Thai NBTC certification website, which means that the smartphone is indeed soon to launch in our market along with its vanilla counterpart. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra To Get Customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro - India Launch Details :

Both the Xiaomi 13 vanilla and the Xiaomi 13 Pro are 5G handsets out of the box, as already revealed by the NBTC certification. The certification website is a sure shot indication of both devices’ imminent launch in India, but apart from this, there’s no other details as of now.

Xiaomi 13 Pro – Specifications Details :

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship smartphone gets powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS4.0 of internal storage. The handset runs on the latest Android 13 OS topped with MIUI 14 skin. Oppo A78 5G Smartphone Launched in India; Find Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

When cameras are concerned, the Xiaomi 13 Pro offers a triple primary rear camera setup comprising of 50MP lens teamed with another two 50MP lenses and a 32MP front facing shooter. The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs in a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and comes with a USB Type-C charging port.

