The Chinese phone maker iQoo will officially launch a new smartphone under its Z-series on October 20, 2021. The upcoming iQoo Z5x will go official next week in China. This development was recently confirmed by the brand through its official Weibo account. The upcoming iQOO Z5x was recently spotted at the Google Play Console and 3C certification. iQOO Z5x Likely To Feature Dimesity 900 Processor & 44W Fast Charging: Report.

iQoo Z5x (Photo Credits: Weibo)

In fact, the phone also appeared on Geekbench tipping key specifications ahead of its launch. The phone is likely to sport a 6.58-inch TFT display. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC. The processor could be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to run on Origin OS based on Android 11.

For photography, the upcoming iQOO Z5x is likely to come with a dual-camera setup. The module could comprise a 50MP primary main sensor and a 2MP depth camera. The front camera is tipped to be an 8MP camera for selfie and video calls. It is expected to pack a 4,880mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

