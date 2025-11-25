Mumbai, November 25: The iQOO 15 flagship smartphone will launch on November 26, 2025 (tomorrow) in India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, continuing a similar camera module design as the previous generation iQOO 13 model. The upcoming iQOO 15 will join other premium smartphones launched this year in India with the same processor.

So far, the Realme GT 8 Pro and OnePlus 15 have been launched in India, while globally, the Xiaomi 17 series and various other models have been introduced with the same processor and features such as a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, AI enhancements, gaming optimisation, or higher refresh rate displays. The iQOO 15 is expected to launch at a competitive price and offer a unique blend of specifications and features. HyperOS 3 Coming With POCO F8 Ultra and POCO F8 Pro Out-of-the-Box on November 26, 2025; Xiaomi 14 Ultra Expected To Get This Month.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

On the official website, iQOO has confirmed detailed specifications and features of its upcoming flagship. It states that the iQOO 15 will feature a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display with 2,600 nits of brightness, a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with the Supercomputing Chip Q3 and Pro-Grade Ray Tracing technology for superior mobile gaming. The website also mentions that the smartphone will include an internally developed Game Livestreaming Assistant, an 8,000mm² VC cooling system, a 7,000mAh 4th-gen silicon anode battery, and 40W wireless charging.

The iQOO 15 will come with a 50MP Sony VCS True Colour Camera, a 50MP Sony 3x Periscope Camera, and a 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, with an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating. The device may also include the same 32MP selfie camera, a 144Hz display, up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, up to 16GB LPDDR45x Ultra RAM, and OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. iOS 27 Update in 2026: Apple Planning Major Improvement in Upcoming iOS Update; Apple Intelligence, Revamped AI-Powered Siri and Other Changed Expected.

iQOO 15 Price in India

The iQOO 15 price in India is expected to range between INR 65,000 to INR 70,000, depending on the variant. However, according to a leaked listing, the 12GB + 256GB variant could launch at INR 72,999, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant may arrive at INR 79,999, reported Gadget360.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (iQOO India Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2025 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).