New Delhi, November 26: iQOO 15 is launched in India with advanced specifications and features. The device comes with a Snapdragon processor and an OLED display. To maintain performance during heavy usage, the device includes a single-layer VC cooling system. iQOO 15 price in India starts at INR 64,999 with offers.

The company will offer 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches for the iQOO 15. The smartphone features a 50MP triple-camera setup. The display of the smartphone comes with anti-reflective protective film. The company offers an internally developed Game Live Streaming Assistant in the iQOO 15. Realme P4x 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed on December 4; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features

iQOO 15 has launched with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with the Supercomputing Chip Q3 to boost performance. The smartphone arrives with options including 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB storage variants. It features a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display measuring 6.85 inches. The screen supports 144FPS, Dolby Vision, and delivers 2600 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode. The smartphone comes with "Monster Halo" notification light effects. Monster Halo responds instantly with a visual pulse for calls, messages, charging, and more.

The iQOO 15 features a 50MP main lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 50MP Sony 3x periscope camera. The device includes a 7,000mAh silicon anode battery with 100W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. It also comes with dual speaker support and IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance. The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and includes an 8K single-layer VC cooling system to maintain stable performance. iPhone Fold Launch Likely in Next Year, Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Apple First Foldable iPhone.

iQOO 15 Price in India

The iQOO 15 with 12GB + 256GB variant comes at a price of INR 72,999, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at INR 79,999. With available offers and discounts, the effective price drops to INR 64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version and INR 71,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. iQOO 15 sales in India will begin in phases. Priority Pass users will be able to purchase the smartphone starting from November 27, while open sales for all other customers are scheduled to start on December 1, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (iQOO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2025 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).