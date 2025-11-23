New Delhi, November 23: iQOO 15 will make its India launch on November 26, and the company has begun revealing what users can expect from the upcoming smartphone. The device will focus on performance and will run on a Snapdragon chipset. It will feature an OLED display, and reports suggest the smartphone might use a single-layer vapour cooling system for better stability during extensive use. It will have a triple rear camera setup, and iQOO has also confirmed that the smartphone will arrive with a large battery unit.

Reports have shared early estimates of the iQOO 15 price in India. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a triple-camera setup on the back. iQOO is also said to be preparing to offer two colour options for the device. It is expected to launch in Legend and Alpha colour variants. Nothing Phone 4a Launch Timeline and Price Tipped Ahead of Debut in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features

iQOO 15 is expected to come with a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 OLED display. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The smartphone may arrive in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option, while a higher 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is also likely to be introduced. iQOO’s Supercomputing Chip Q3 is likely to enhance the experience of its users. The smartphone will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

The iQOO 15 will include a 50MP + 50MP + 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear. It will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which may support 100W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. The company will offer five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security patches. Vivo X300 Pro Will Support 4K 120FPS Dolby Vision Video, Launch in India on December 2; Check Specifications and Features of Vivo X300 Series Smartphone.

iQOO 15 Price in India (Expected)

This looks like an early listing, I guess. The base variant (12GB+256GB) should be priced around ₹62,000 with offers. And that YouTuber who said the higher variant’s (16GB+512GB) box price is ₹72,999 has now taken down his video — most likely because the iQOO team asked him to… https://t.co/sxQbaGwDxn — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 21, 2025

A recent leak from a tipster (@yabhishekhd) suggests that the iQOO 15 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may be launched at approximately INR 72,999. When combined with promotional offers, the base variant could be priced around INR 62,000. The tipster further noted that the top variant equipped with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage may be launched at a price of INR 79,999.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2025 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).