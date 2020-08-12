New Delhi, Aug 12: itel, the leading smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, on Wednesday launched itel Vision 1 3GB variant, a successor to its category disruptor smartphone Vision 1. The device will be available on Flipkart from August 18 for Rs 6,999, making it the country's most affordable smartphone with waterdrop display, itel said. Designed with premium features like HD+ IPS waterdrop display and a bigger battery, Vision 1 3GB variant aims to redefine the overall smartphone experience and push the boundaries. Transsion Holdings Owned Itel Launches Smart Gadgets in India.

The smartphone has features like 6.088-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop with incell technology and 2.5D curved fully laminated display, latest Android Pie 9 OS, a 4000mAh battery with AI Power Master and enhanced AI dual camera. Powered by a 1.6 gigahertz octa-core processor, the smartphone packs dual security features -- multifunctional fingerprint sensor and face unlock. It offers dual active 4G VoLTE and VoWiFi support, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with a dedicated expandable memory slot of up to 128GB.

itel Vision 1 3GB (Photo Credits: itel Mobiles)

"itel is driving a fresh wave of technological innovations for Bharat and today's launch of Vision 1 3GB will be a game-changer in the industry. "itel Vision 1 (3GB) is the perfect choice for consumers who would like to purchase a phone which is packed with cutting edge magical features like HD waterdrop display, bigger battery and fingerprint sensor making it the most affordable Smartphone in India," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said in a statement.

itel Vision 1 3GB Battery (Photo Credits: itel)

Smartphone usage has witnessed a huge increase, whether it is for education, financial transactions, work or for staying connected with friends and family and "this smartphone will be a perfect partner during this pandemic with its perfect combination of new age technology and price", he added.

Aditya Soni, Senior Director, Smartphones, Flipkart said: "At Flipkart, our focus has always been to democratize smartphone technology in India. The latest launch by itel strengthens our budget smartphone range and is a testament to our vision."

itel Vision 1 3GB (Photo Credits: itel Mobiles)

itel Vision 1 3GB variant comes with a 8.5mm design, 500 nits brighter screen for higher transmittance with decent glow in any lightning condition. The smartphone comes equipped with 8MP+0.08MP AI dual rear camera with flashlight and various camera modes such as AI beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, short video formats, AR filters and stickers and automatic adjustments of the camera effects.

It has a 5MP selfie camera with AI beauty mode. It also offers portrait mode, HDR, short video formats, AR filters and stickers, automatic adjustments of the camera effects, capturing sharper objects with greater details. The phone features a shiny gradient dual tone back colour finish and is available in blue and green colours.

